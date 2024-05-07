Harassment and assault: Wigan 39-year-old denies charges
Accusations of harassing and attacking a woman have been denied by a Wigan 39-year-old.
Anthony Prior, of Sefton Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassing a named woman without violence between November 1 and March 1 and to assaulting her by beating on January 24.
The case was adjourned for a trial which is scheduled to take place at Tameside Magistrates' Court on January 10 next year, before which Prior has been released on conditional bail.