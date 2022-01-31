Harassment charge against former Wigan council election candidate

Alan Baines, 65, of Alderley Road, Hindley, appeared before local justices to deny a campaign of intimidation of Jason Metcalfe between April and September last year, namely that he repeatedly swore, laughed, shouted stared at him.

The case was moved to Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court where he will appear on March 9, before which he is on conditional bail.

Baines stood as an independent in May 2021’s council elections.

Wigan's law courts