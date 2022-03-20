Harassment trial date set for former Wigan local election candidate
A trial date has been set for a former Wigan local election candidate accused of harassment.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Alan Baines, 65, of Alderley Road, Hindley, had previously appeared before local justices to deny a campaign of intimidation of Jason Metcalfe between April and September last year, namely that he repeatedly swore, laughed, shouted and stared at him.
The case was moved to Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court where a trial date has now been fixed for June 13. Baines stood as an independent in May 2021’s council elections.