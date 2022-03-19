Wigan passenger freed by firefighters after being run over by his own car

Firefighters needed spreading gear to lift the Ford B-Max from the 64-year-old who bad suffered a serious leg injury.

The car was being driven by an 85-year-old woman when it accidentally reversed through a garden wall on Lulworth Drive, Hindley Green, at 11.30am on Saturday March 19.

It is understood the man had got out of the car after the initial crash and was then hit by the car as it unexpectedly surged forward again, trapping him underneath.

Lulworth Drive

Police, an ambulance and fire crew from Hindley were all in attendance.

Watch manager Mick Callan said that the car was on uneven ground while they extricated the casualty.

Once it had been jacked up sufficiently, the man was pulled free and examined by paramedics before he was taken to hospital.