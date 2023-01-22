Alan Baines, 65, of Alderley Road, Hindley, had previously appeared before local justices to deny a campaign of intimidation of Jason Metcalfe between April and September last year, namely that he repeatedly swore, laughed, shouted stared at him.

The case was moved to Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court where his trial had been due to take place in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Magistrates' Court

But justices have now delayed the hearing until June 6. Baines is on bail until then although there is a list of people he must not contact or streets he must not visit during that time as part of the conditions.

Last month he was charged with breaching the bail conditions by contacting two of the named people but that offence has since been withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad