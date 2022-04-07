Hard drugs and imitation firearm seized in Wigan borough house raid

Suspected class A drugs and an imitation firearm were seized when Wigan police raided a borough home.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:49 am
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:52 am

Acting on intelligence that illegal substances were being dealt from the address, officers from from the Atherton Neighbourhood Team and Wigan’s District Tasking Team executed a search warrant in the Hag Fold area of Atherton on Monday April 4.

A search was conducted, and what police describe as “significant quantities” of suspected class A drugs, cash and a fake gun were recovered from the property.

The substances seized by police have now been sent off for analysis

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply, and has since been released under investigation pending forensic and other inquiries.

The seized substances are currently undergoing laboratory analysis.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley said: “Any information regarding the supply of drugs, or any other crime, can be passed to police via 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org”