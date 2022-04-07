Acting on intelligence that illegal substances were being dealt from the address, officers from from the Atherton Neighbourhood Team and Wigan’s District Tasking Team executed a search warrant in the Hag Fold area of Atherton on Monday April 4.

A search was conducted, and what police describe as “significant quantities” of suspected class A drugs, cash and a fake gun were recovered from the property.

The substances seized by police have now been sent off for analysis

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply, and has since been released under investigation pending forensic and other inquiries.

The seized substances are currently undergoing laboratory analysis.