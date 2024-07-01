Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An arson attack on a former Wigan church being converted into a food bank and Muslim prayer room is being treated as a hate crime.

A boss of the community group behind the venture today spoke of his dismay that anyone would attack an institution which aims to help all struggling members of the community, regardless of their religions.

It was at 1am on Monday July 1 that front and rear doors to the old St Mary’s Church on Warrington Road, Ince, were set alight and a digger, which had been carrying out work at the site, was also torched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charred remains of the digger that was set on fire outside the former St Mary's Church, Ince

The sound of its fuel tank exploding woke neighbours and a fire crew descended on the scene to douse the flames.

A representative of the Impact Community Group, who wished only to be known as Ahmed, said that increasingly inflammatory anti-Muslim remarks on social media and false claims that there were plans to turn the building into a Mosque could well have provoked the attack.

He said: “It is very sad. All we are doing here is helping people.

"The church had stood empty for five years and failed to sell twice at auction. Our group, which has so far operated a food bank from our homes, thought it would make a good base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire-damaged door at the former St Mary's Church, Ince

"We made doubly sure with the Church that they didn’t need it anymore and it was handed over.

"There is a lot of work still to do before we open, but we are aiming to provide a community service for all those in need. There have been some increasingly unpleasant things said on social media as well as claims that we are planning on turning the church into a mosque.

"But we are just creating a prayer room. The main business is a food bank that anyone who needs it can use, whether they be Jewish, Christian, Muslim or of no faith. Our neighbours are very happy with the project.

"Fortunately the doors are fire-proofed but it is still sad to see what happened.

"That said, we’re not going away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “An investigation into arson on Warrington Road in Ince, has begun after we were called to assist emergency service colleagues at around 1am on Monday July 1.

"No arrests have been made at this time.”

And a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly after 1am on Monday July 1, one fire engine from Wigan fire station was called to attend an incident on Warrington Road, Ince.