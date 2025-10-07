Heartbreak as an 83-year-old Wigan woman's irreplaceable locket is stolen from a parked car

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Oct 2025, 10:02 BST
A precious locket of great sentimental value to a Wigan pensioner has been stolen.

Police this morning (Tuesday October 7) issued a photograph of piece of jewellery which was among items in a handbag which were snatched from a car in Wigan during the night of Thursday to Friday September 26 to 27.

The thief then fled the area and and is believed to have headed towards Central Park Way.

The handbag, which belongs to an 83-year-old woman, had a heart-shaped locket of significant sentimental value, containing an image of her husband inside.

The heart-shaped locket containing a picture of the victim's husbandplaceholder image
The victim has also had money taken from her account.

A Wigan Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating and are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

"This includes anyone who recognises the pendant, works in a business which has been offered it, or has CCTV from the area.

"Any information can be passed to police via 101 or https://orlo.uk/0B4aY, quoting crime reference number CRI/06LL/0026218/25.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”

