Christopher Reeves, 42, of Artisan Close, Standish, was over the legal limit when he drove a van on Almond Brook Road, Standish, on August 23.

Wigan magistrates heard he had 73mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath, while the legal limit for driving is 35cgs.

Almond Brook Road, Standish