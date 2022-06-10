Wigan man jailed for 26 months for stealing lead from library roof and other crimes

Lee O’Shea, of Petticoat Lane, Ince, appeared at Bolton Crown Court on his 35th birthday to be sentenced.

He had previously admitted stealing lead from Ashton Library on March 20 and was jailed for eight months.

He stole lead from the roof of Ashton Library

That will be served consecutively to a 12-month prison sentence for causing actual bodily harm and six months for dangerous driving – bringing the total sentence to 26 months’ imprisonment.

O’Shea was given concurrent sentences of six months for taking a vehicle without consent, three months for driving while disqualified and seven days for breaching bail.

He was disqualified from driving for four years.

Two other men are accused of stealing lead from the library’s roof and have pleaded not guilty.