Neil Eddison, 42, of Orchard Street, Wigan, has been convicted of travelling between Manchester Oxford Road and Irlam railway stations on December 20 and failing to produce a ticket showing he had paid the fare.

He was given a penalty fare notice to pay either £20 or double the fare, whichever was greater, but did not respond to Northern Rail.

Legal action was taken after the rail fare was not paid

Bolton magistrates ordered him to pay a fine of £220, costs of £150, an £88 victim surcharge and £4.90 compensation – a total of £462.90.

Meanwhile, Jordan Hulme, 25, of Eltham Close, Ashton, has been accused of travelling between Newton and Manchester Piccadilly on December 21 without paying the £7.70 fare.