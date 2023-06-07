Hefty bill for Wigan train passenger who failed to pay £4.90 fare
Neil Eddison, 42, of Orchard Street, Wigan, has been convicted of travelling between Manchester Oxford Road and Irlam railway stations on December 20 and failing to produce a ticket showing he had paid the fare.
He was given a penalty fare notice to pay either £20 or double the fare, whichever was greater, but did not respond to Northern Rail.
Bolton magistrates ordered him to pay a fine of £220, costs of £150, an £88 victim surcharge and £4.90 compensation – a total of £462.90.
Meanwhile, Jordan Hulme, 25, of Eltham Close, Ashton, has been accused of travelling between Newton and Manchester Piccadilly on December 21 without paying the £7.70 fare.
His case was adjourned by Bolton justices and will be heard at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 16.