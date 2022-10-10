Hefty fine for Wigan motorist caught behind the wheel while banned from driving
A banned driver caught behind the wheel has been left with a bill of more than £1,000.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:30 pm
- 1 min read
Graham Roberts, 45, of Ryton Close, Poolstock, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes Sprinter van in Halifax on May 24, while he was disqualified from holding a licence.
He also admitted to driving without insurance on the same occasion.
Read More
Read MoreTributes paid after death of 'legend' who taught at Wigan school for more than f...
Most Popular
Wigan justices ordered Roberts to pay a £833 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £83 victim surcharge.
He was also disqualified from driving for six months.