Hefty fines and penalty points for Wigan drivers accused of motoring offences

Magistrates have dealt with several drivers from the borough accused of motoring offences.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Julie Edwards, 49, of St Luke’s Avenue, Lowton, failed to stop at a red traffic light on Derby Street in Bolton on January 7.

Tameside magistrates ordered her to pay a £220 fine, £90 prosecution costs and £88 victim surcharge. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Police secure closure order for house linked to reports of criminal activity
Penalty points were added to the driving licences of the motorists who were convicted
Penalty points were added to the driving licences of the motorists who were convicted
Leonard Gheorghe, 31, of Lilac Road, Golborne, was convicted of driving on Elizabeth Street, Leigh, other than in accordance with his licence on January 3.

He must pay a £220 fine, £90 costs and £88 victim surcharge, plus he received three penalty points.

Norman Nkala, 52, of Regent Avenue, Ashton, pleaded guilty to committing the same offence on Park Road, Bolton, on February 1.

Justices imposed a £146 fine, £90 costs and £58 victim surcharge, along with four penalty points.

Dube Givemore, 47, of Carlyle Grove, Leigh, was convicted of driving without insurance and other than in accordance with his licence on Waldeck Street, Bolton, on January 21.

He was told to pay a £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 prosecution costs, while his driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

Ian Aspinall, 65, of Arlington Drive, Leigh, pleaded not guilty to driving at 68mph on the A580 East Lancashire Road in Salford on February 22, above the 40mph speed limit.

The case was adjourned for a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on September 11.

Lynne Brimble, 65, of Balliol Way, Ashton, will appear there on the same day to face a charge of driving at 73mph on the M62 in Salford on February 20, in a 40mph zone.