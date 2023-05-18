Helpful graffiti on Wigan drug bust home leads police to new seizure and arrest
A woman has been arrested and drugs seized after graffiti sprayed on a Wigan home previously raided by police led them to her door.
Last month officers made four arrests after raiding an address in Morris House, Scholes.
Earlier this month CCTV spied someone spraying a street name and house number on the wall outside the flats.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Following this criminal act, our investigative minds went into overdrive, and we put two and two together.
"Maybe the operation had moved?
“As such, on May 17, officers from Wigan West Neighbourhood Policing Teams 1 and 3, along with the OCG (organised crime group) team, executed a warrant at an address on Darlington Street East.
“As a result, a 35-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A substance. Also at the address, we were able to seize an array of items that we suspect to be used in the supply of controlled drugs in the local area.