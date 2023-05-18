News you can trust since 1853
Helpful graffiti on Wigan drug bust home leads police to new seizure and arrest

A woman has been arrested and drugs seized after graffiti sprayed on a Wigan home previously raided by police led them to her door.

By Charles Graham
Published 18th May 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 07:50 BST

Last month officers made four arrests after raiding an address in Morris House, Scholes.

Earlier this month CCTV spied someone spraying a street name and house number on the wall outside the flats.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Following this criminal act, our investigative minds went into overdrive, and we put two and two together.

Materials confiscated by police after raiding an address on Darlington Street EastMaterials confiscated by police after raiding an address on Darlington Street East
"Maybe the operation had moved?

“As such, on May 17, officers from Wigan West Neighbourhood Policing Teams 1 and 3, along with the OCG (organised crime group) team, executed a warrant at an address on Darlington Street East.

“As a result, a 35-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A substance. Also at the address, we were able to seize an array of items that we suspect to be used in the supply of controlled drugs in the local area.

Police mask out the address scrawled on the property that they raided last month which led them to their latest findPolice mask out the address scrawled on the property that they raided last month which led them to their latest find
Police mask out the address scrawled on the property that they raided last month which led them to their latest find

“Going forward, we will continue to disrupt and take positive action against those individuals and gangs who are intent on bringing misery to our local area.”

Anyone who suspects drug dealing in their neighbourhood is urged to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers number anonymously on 0800 555111.