High performance car stolen in Wigan is recovered in Lancashire within two hours

Police have been praised for tracking down a high performance car within two hours of its being stolen from a Wigan home.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST

The Jaguar F-Pace had been snatched from an address in Lowton and yet was located in rural Lancashire in little more than 90 minutes.

A post on GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley praised “great work” from A Relief response officers at Leigh in recovering the vehicle, without disclosing further details.

The stolen Jaguar car is now undergoing forensic examination in a bid to find clues leading to its thief
The stolen Jaguar car is now undergoing forensic examination in a bid to find clues leading to its thief
A spokesperson said that the car has been recovered to assist with the police’s inquiries.

It will be subjected to forensic examination in the hope that it yields evidence leading to whoever stole the Jaguar in the first place.