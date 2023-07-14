High performance car stolen in Wigan is recovered in Lancashire within two hours
Police have been praised for tracking down a high performance car within two hours of its being stolen from a Wigan home.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST
The Jaguar F-Pace had been snatched from an address in Lowton and yet was located in rural Lancashire in little more than 90 minutes.
A post on GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley praised “great work” from A Relief response officers at Leigh in recovering the vehicle, without disclosing further details.
A spokesperson said that the car has been recovered to assist with the police’s inquiries.