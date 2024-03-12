Historical abuse: Wigan pensioner faces 12 sexual assault charges against a girl dating back to the 1990s
A Wigan pensioner has appeared in court to face a dozen historical sex abuse charges.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rab MacDonald, 72, of Broadmead, Parbold, is alleged to have indecently assaulted the same girl 12 times between 1993 and 1998 between the ages of 11 and 16.
The complainant cannot be named for legal reasons.
Because of the seriousness and number of the charges, the case was immediately sent by Wigan justices to be heard at Preston Crown Court where MacDonald will make his first appearance on April 10.