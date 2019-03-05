Hollie Ashurst: Wigan dad appears in court accused of killing his baby daughter

A Wigan dad has appeared in court accused of killing his baby daughter as family members sat in silence.



Daniel Ashurst, 32, of Fleming Court, Shevington, went before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday).

Daniel pictured with Hollie on holiday

He was charged with the murder of 14-month-old Hollie Ashurst.

Wearing all grey and sporting a beard, Ashurst appeared calm during the hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes. He spoke only to give his name, address, date of birth and nationality. Around 10 family members sat in silence as proceedings took place.

RELATED: Wigan tot's murder probe: Family pays tribute to "ray of sunshine" Hollie Ashurst



The case was sent to Manchester Crown Court and he was remanded in custody until a hearing there on Thursday.

Hollie Ashurst

Chair of the bench Anthony Coffee said: "You will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday, March 7, at 9.30am for the bail application to take place."

Police were called at around 2pm on Thursday, February 28, by medical staff, who informed them a baby girl was being taken to hospital with head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Hollie died the following day.

A murder investigation was launched and detectives arrested Ashurst, before charging him with murder on Monday.

Police were seen at the family’s home on Fleming Court over the weekend, with searches and forensic work carried out.

A post-mortem examination on Monday confirmed Hollie died of head injuries.

Det Chief Inspector Jamie Daniels, from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “All murder investigations are understandably upsetting but when it involves a child as young as this it’s particularly distressing for everyone involved.

"This tragic case will no doubt have an impact on all those who knew her as well as the wider community and my heart goes out to those who loved this little girl.”

Police ask anyone with information to call them on 0161 856 9171, quoting reference 1109 of February 28.