Homeless man jailed after admitting stealing charity collection box for children with life-threatening conditions

A callous Wigan thief is now behind bars after he admitted stealing a collection tin for a charity that helps terminally ill children.
By Alan Weston
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Christopher Kiely, of no fixed address, appeared at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to snatching the When You Wish Upon A Star charity box at Wigan North Western railway station's Express Cafe on March 17 last year.

It was not known how much money was inside at the time.

Christopher Kiely, 22Christopher Kiely, 22
The charity works to make dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses, which can be anything from a trip to Disney World to meet Mickey Mouse to being a soldier for the day.

Kiely was also in breach of suspended sentences for robbery and burglary at the time of the offence, and was jailed for a total of three years and nine months for those.

The four-month sentence he was given for the charity box theft will run concurrently.