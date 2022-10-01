Homeless Wigan man accused of stealing more than £1,000 worth of laundry products from shops
A man has denied stealing more than £1,200 worth of laundry products and air fresheners in shopliftings from Wigan stores.
By Charles Graham
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 3:45 pm
Liam Harris, 30, of no fixed address, is charged with stealing clothes washing products from B&M Standishgate on May 5 and 14 and its sister store in Marus Bridge on May 7 and 9 totalling £1,090.
He is further accused of snatching £134 worth of air fresheners from Bargain Buys in Standishgate on May 6, Wigan and Leigh magistrates were told.