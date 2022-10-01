News you can trust since 1853
Homeless Wigan man accused of stealing more than £1,000 worth of laundry products from shops

A man has denied stealing more than £1,200 worth of laundry products and air fresheners in shopliftings from Wigan stores.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 3:45 pm

Liam Harris, 30, of no fixed address, is charged with stealing clothes washing products from B&M Standishgate on May 5 and 14 and its sister store in Marus Bridge on May 7 and 9 totalling £1,090.

He is further accused of snatching £134 worth of air fresheners from Bargain Buys in Standishgate on May 6, Wigan and Leigh magistrates were told.

Wigan's courts of justice

Harris was released on bail until a trial at the same court on November 3, before which a condition of remaining at liberty is that he does not enter Wigan town centre or Robin retail park unless to attend court or honour appointments with a solicitor.