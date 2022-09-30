Police operation aimed at keeping Wigan public transport safe is hailed a success

Officers made a total of 41 arrests, carried out 69 stop searches, and recorded 406 traffic offences and 530 speed offences during Operation Avro.

The force-wide operation involved a surge of resources to fight crimes high on the public’s priorty lists and saw patrols out covering the borough’s transport network where they paid particular attention to bus stations and roads.

Wigan officers taking part in Operation Avro at Wigan bus interchange

Head of GMP’s specialist operations chief, Supt Mark Dexter, said: “We regularly deploy on to the transport network to fight the crimes which worry those who use the roads and public transport.

"This complements the daily business of our district policing teams units as well as our partner agencies.

“The results from the last two days are really positive and our positive action will go some way towards preventing and reducing transport-specific offences but I would like to reassure members of the public that our fight doesn’t stop here and we will continue to target those who put our communities at risk whilst their using the roads or public transport in any capacity.”

Vernon Everitt, transport commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: “The overwhelming majority of people treat fellow customers, hard-working transport staff and public transport and active travel facilities with respect.

Infographic illustrating Operation AVRO by GMP.

"Powerful and focused operations like Avro demonstrate that we will not tolerate crime and antisocial behaviour by the minority who do not do so.

“It was brilliant to see the agencies which make up the TravelSafe Partnership working together to tackle this and to reassure customers and colleagues.

“Through the integrated Bee Network, we are encouraging more people to use public transport and active travel by lowering bus fares and bringing bus planning and services within the control of the Mayor and combined authority.

"Safety and security of customers and colleagues are, and will remain, at the forefront of these plans“I want to thank GMP, all of our Travel Safe partners and all transport staff for working with us to deliver a safe environment for everyone.”