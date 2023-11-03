Homophobic Wigan shoplifter narrowly avoids immediate jail term
A Wigan woman who stole ornaments, smashed a vase and used homophobic language has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lisa Fisher, 42, of Rathern Avenue, Ince, had previously appeared before borough justices to admit to the theft of £370 worth of goods from Accessories 4U in the Grand Arcade on March 11 2022 and criminal damage on the same occasion.
The bench imposed an 18-week custodial sentence, saying the crimes had been aggravated by prejudicial language, but they suspended the sentence for 18 months.