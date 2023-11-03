A Wigan woman who stole ornaments, smashed a vase and used homophobic language has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisa Fisher, 42, of Rathern Avenue, Ince, had previously appeared before borough justices to admit to the theft of £370 worth of goods from Accessories 4U in the Grand Arcade on March 11 2022 and criminal damage on the same occasion.

The bench imposed an 18-week custodial sentence, saying the crimes had been aggravated by prejudicial language, but they suspended the sentence for 18 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...