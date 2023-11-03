News you can trust since 1853
Homophobic Wigan shoplifter narrowly avoids immediate jail term

A Wigan woman who stole ornaments, smashed a vase and used homophobic language has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Lisa Fisher, 42, of Rathern Avenue, Ince, had previously appeared before borough justices to admit to the theft of £370 worth of goods from Accessories 4U in the Grand Arcade on March 11 2022 and criminal damage on the same occasion.

The bench imposed an 18-week custodial sentence, saying the crimes had been aggravated by prejudicial language, but they suspended the sentence for 18 months.

She will be supervised for 18 months and must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities.