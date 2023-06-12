Hotel card machine vandal is back before the Wigan courts
A Wigan man who smashed a hotel's bank card reader has been further punished after breaching a conditional discharge.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Earlier this year Neil Masters, 38, of Leigh Street, caused £4,000 damage to a Proximity swipe payment device at a Premier Inn in Ormskirk on November 22 last year.
He was given a 12-month discharge and ordered to pay £360 in compensation.
But now he has been back in court to admit committing a further offence while subject to the discharge and so was ordered to complete a 19-day Thinking Skills course and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.