News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Hotel card machine vandal is back before the Wigan courts

A Wigan man who smashed a hotel's bank card reader has been further punished after breaching a conditional discharge.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Earlier this year Neil Masters, 38, of Leigh Street, caused £4,000 damage to a Proximity swipe payment device at a Premier Inn in Ormskirk on November 22 last year.

Read More
PICTURE SPECIAL: annual Wigan family dog show Scrufts is hailed a big success

He was given a 12-month discharge and ordered to pay £360 in compensation.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

But now he has been back in court to admit committing a further offence while subject to the discharge and so was ordered to complete a 19-day Thinking Skills course and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.