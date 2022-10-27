Hundreds of cannabis plants seized from Wigan industrial unit after police raid

Officers descended on industrial buildings at the corner of Pickup Street and Lord Street in Higher Ince, on the morning of Thursday October 27, after a phone call from engineers.

On two storeys of the building they found an estimated 1,300 illegal plants at various stages of growth in their pots with hydroponic lighting overhead.

Just some of the hundreds of cannabis plants found growing in an Ince industrial unit

They remained in the area throughout the day, with crime scene investigators among those at the cannabis farm.

Engineers from Electricity North West worked alongside the police to make the site safe, with workers seen digging up the road and temporary traffic lights put in place.

A police spokesman said: “At around 7.30am today, officers received a call from an electricity provider who believed they had discovered an electricity connection that had been tampered with.

"Officers attended the scene on Pickup Street, in Ince, with the electricity provider and confirmed that a large cannabis farm had been located.

Police officers were on Lord Street throughout the day

"An investigation has been launched and officers remain at the scene to conduct further inquiries.”

No arrests have so far been made.

The local Ince Neighbourhood team are currently in the process of seizing evidence from the premises and dismantling the set up.

