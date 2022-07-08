Hunt for arsonists following blaze at a derelict Wigan borough building

Engines from Hindley, Atherton, Leigh and Farnworth converged on Railway Road, Leigh, at 5.30pm on Tuesday July 5 to find the ground and first floors of a derelict commercial property on fire.

Crews spent around five hours tackling the blaze.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident is being treated as suspected arson but is yet to make any arrests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe arson was the cause of the fire on Railway Road, Leigh

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service at the time said that firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and specialist equipment to extinguish the blaze and clear smoke from the building.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact GMP using the LiveChat facility on their website or call 101, quoting incident 2713 of July 5, 2022.