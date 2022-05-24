Wigan weather forecast for bank holiday weekend to celebrate Queen's platinum jubilee

The late May bank holiday has been moved and a new bank holiday added to make a four-day weekend at the beginning of June to mark the platinum jubilee.

Many people will be looking forward to a few days off work, perhaps attending a street party and raising a glass to Her Majesty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will the sun be shining as the country celebrates?

But will the sun be shining or will party organisers be rushing to buy gazebos and umbrellas to keep everyone dry?

It is still too early for a detailed weather forecast, but the Met Office does publish long-range forecasts for the UK which could prove to be helpful.

The long-range forecast from Saturday, May 28 says fine and dry weather is expected this coming weekend, with light showers possible, especially in the north and east.

And into the following week – which includes the platinum jubilee bank holidays – the outlook is promising.

The Met Office’s forecast says: “The weather is likely to become more settled, with any few showers most likely to be seen in the north and east, where it may feel fresher and cooler. This means above average temperatures away from the north and east, with drier conditions expected for most. As we move into the beginning of June, drier than average conditions are expected to persist overall.”