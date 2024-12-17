Police are investigating new claims masked off-road bikers terrorising a neighbourhood in Leigh.

Residents say motorbikes with no registration plates and riders with balaclavas are running amok in streets around Butts Mill and Dootsons Park.

Scores of riders were reported to have turned up at the mill for an event. Police have confirmed they attended, but no arrests were made.

An off-road biker with no helmet or registration plate powers past our local democracy service reporter

As reported two months ago, machines with an estimated value of more than £200,000 have already been seized by Greater Manchester Police.

Gill Edwards who runs a Facebook group for concerned residents around Timperley Lane and Alderley Lane, said the bikers turned up at about 1.30pm on Sunday.

“It appears that some of these bikers are coming from Salford,” she said. “But there are others from the local neighbourhood as well.

“It’s got completely out of hand, and we’re fed up with it.”

Other residents were unwilling to have their names published. One man in his 80s said: “They came round here in the afternoon doing wheelies and all sorts. Someone’s going to get injured.

“It’s been going on for years, but you feel sorry for the young children playing football [on Dootsons Park]. A couple of months ago, the bikers churned up all the grass.”

He said the culprits are escaping down the nearby towpath of the Bridgewater Canal before they can be caught by police.

Another resident said: “The problem is also that parents are buying their children electric bikes for Christmas and it becomes a free-for-all.”

Leigh South ward councillor Kevin Anderson said he had contacted police about the problem.

He said some of the videos posted on Youtube show motorbikers “riding in a way I would not condone and that would cause distress.”

“I have been in contact with the Leigh neighbourhood policing team and asked them what their approach is. The bikes do not appear to have registration plates, which would lead you to conclude they are probably not insured.

“The riders are a danger to themselves and other people. I think they are now on the police radar.”

A GMP spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating following reports of anti-social behaviour on Butts Lane in Leigh on Sunday December 15.

“No arrests have been made as of yet, but enquiries remain ongoing by local officers.

“Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in their area should please let us know by contacting us on 101 or LiveChat.”