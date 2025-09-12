Police have revealed £10,000 worth of illicit products were seized during simultaneous raids on two shops.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Today reported yesterday that police and trading standards officers executed warrants at two businesses in Leigh town centre on Tuesday, discovering items including fake Labubu bears and counterfeit cigarettes.

It has now been revealed that 954 packs of illegal cigarettes and tobacco were seized, alongside 309 illegal vapes, with a combined value of £10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation was part of the Safe4Summer initiative to get illegal items off the streets and involved trained detection dogs.

£10,000 worth of illicit vapes and tobacco were seized in Leigh town centre

Coun Paul Prescott, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “This successful joint operation in Leigh town centre saw hundreds of illegal cigarettes and vapes come off our streets. Products like these can be a significant health risk for the community and undermine public safety.

"Our trading standards team proactively investigate illegal trading and we will continue to work alongside our colleagues at GMP to tackle these activities. We would urge anyone who has any concerns to report to 0808 223 1133.”

Neighbourhood inspector Sam Davies, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh district, said: “Working in partnership with trading standards is key to ensuring shops are selling legitimate products and our communities are kept safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the operation, a male attempted to flee via a rear exit but was intercepted by officers stationed outside the premises.

Joanne Berry (Town Centre Manager for Leigh), Ian Kelsall - Trading Standards Manager for Wigan Council, Coun Kevin Anderson - Wigan Council Portfolio Holder for Police, Crime and Civil Contingencies, Coun Lee McStein - Wigan Council Lead Member for Crime Prevention, Coun Yvonne Klieve - Wigan Council Lead Member - District Centres and Night Time Economy, Paul Blinkhorn (Constituency officer from the MP’s office) and PC Callum Jones from Wigan’s neighbourhood team

"We know that our activity during these warrants will have a real impact on illegal operations uncovered in the area and sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this.

"We are determined that those profiting from the unlawful sales of tobacco and related products will be dealt with accordingly.

"I would encourage the public to pass on any information relating to sales to Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."