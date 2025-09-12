Illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes worth £10k seized in raids on Wigan borough shops
Wigan Today reported yesterday that police and trading standards officers executed warrants at two businesses in Leigh town centre on Tuesday, discovering items including fake Labubu bears and counterfeit cigarettes.
It has now been revealed that 954 packs of illegal cigarettes and tobacco were seized, alongside 309 illegal vapes, with a combined value of £10,000.
The operation was part of the Safe4Summer initiative to get illegal items off the streets and involved trained detection dogs.
Coun Paul Prescott, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “This successful joint operation in Leigh town centre saw hundreds of illegal cigarettes and vapes come off our streets. Products like these can be a significant health risk for the community and undermine public safety.
"Our trading standards team proactively investigate illegal trading and we will continue to work alongside our colleagues at GMP to tackle these activities. We would urge anyone who has any concerns to report to 0808 223 1133.”
Neighbourhood inspector Sam Davies, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh district, said: “Working in partnership with trading standards is key to ensuring shops are selling legitimate products and our communities are kept safe.
“During the operation, a male attempted to flee via a rear exit but was intercepted by officers stationed outside the premises.
"We know that our activity during these warrants will have a real impact on illegal operations uncovered in the area and sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this.
"We are determined that those profiting from the unlawful sales of tobacco and related products will be dealt with accordingly.
"I would encourage the public to pass on any information relating to sales to Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."