Illegal vapes and contraband cigarettes worth £10k seized from Wigan shops
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police and trading standards officers joined forces on Monday to visit the two businesses, which have not been publicly named.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh Facebook page said: “Yesterday was the first day of the Our Town initiative. Our town centre neighbourhood officers, in collaboration with trading standards, made a significant impact by seizing over £10,000 worth of illegal vapes and contraband cigarettes from two town centre shops.
"Most of these vapes failed to meet the stringent safety and packaging standards required by UK legislation. When you buy these products, you rightly expect them to contain the ingredients listed. However, some vapes labelled as nicotine-free were found to contain nicotine due to altered labelling.
"These offences, among others, will be addressed by trading standards. Remember, while these products may be sold cheaply, they are often inferior and misleading.”