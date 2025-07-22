A closure order is now in place at the waste site in Bickershaw, after legal action by Wigan Council

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Bolton House Road on Tuesday, July 1 and took crews nine days for them to contain the flames.

Residents were left severely impacted by the fire, which was later declared a major incident.

Bickershaw Primary School was forced to close on a number of occasions due to smoke and low water pressure.

The former scrapyard has been used as an illicit rubbish dump and the site is understood to have contained more than 25,000 tonnes of rubbish including scrap vehicles, tyres and hundreds of thousands of binbags containing household waste.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons wrote a letter to the Environment Secretary, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Environment Agency and Wigan Council to come up with a plan to dismantle the site.

This order closes the site and will ensure that no further waste can be dumped, the order is effective for the maximum initial period of three months and can be extended.

A Wigan Council spokesperson, said: “Our teams and partners have worked to turn around this order as quickly as possible, to stop any further activity at this site. The order covers the vehicle entrance and as much as possible of the wider site, to ensure that it cannot be accessed.”

Residents can share evidence of alleged illegal activity on site with the Environment Agency directly by calling their 24/7 incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

An Environment Agency spokesperson, said: "We're continuing to work with our partners to protect the public and the environment. The Environment Agency regulates waste sites, which must have an environmental permit or waste exemption to operate, and ensures they comply with environmental regulations.

"We are carrying out a formal investigation at this site and won't hesitate to take any necessary enforcement action, if appropriate. We urge people with any information that may help our investigation to contact our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60."

This closure order will be enforced by Greater Manchester Police, and any reports can be made to 101.