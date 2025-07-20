A second Wigan church looks like it is to be consigned to the history books this year.

Anglican bosses say that with a large repair bill, insufficient funds and a shrinking congregation, St John the Baptist Church in New Springs is no longer viable.

A consultation scheme has been launched but locals fear the writing is on the wall.

The announcement comes months after Church Commissioners said that the landmark St Catharine’s Church in Scholes should cease to be used for services for the same reasons, although in that instance it recommended that the adjacent church hall be used for worship instead.

St John the Baptist Church, New Springs, which The Church of England has proposed closing

In the case of St John’s, whose associated primary schools themselves closed 20 years ago when the new Canon Sharples Primary School was created, the recommendation is that congregants go to other churches in the area, the nearest being St Stephen’s in Whelley.

Residents told Wigan Today that the church hadn’t been in use for several months in any case due to electrical problems.

But one said: “It’s still very sad. New Springs is a distinct community and at one time it had both the infant and junior schools, the bakeries and church as cornerstones of it. Once St John’s closes – and it surely will – they’ll all have gone.”

A statement from the Church Commissioners said: “Church Wigan has undertaken a thorough 18-month Right Buildings Review of each of its 31 existing church buildings to determine which ones are realistically sustainable centres for future mission.

The grounds host areas of memorial plaques and ashes in memory of loved ones. Questions will now be asked as to what happens to them if the adjacent building is ceasing to be a church

"The review included investigation into the quality of the building, the missional/financial health of its congregation and consultation with key stakeholders. The list of buildings identified for closure has been agreed at every governance level in Wigan, including PCCs, Joint Council and supported by Deanery Synod.

The conclusion of the Right Buildings Review for St John’s was that the church building would need significant investment to make it truly fit for mission in the 21st century, but due to its location it was unlikely that such

investment would increase mission greatly enough for it to be cost-effective.

"The poor physical condition of the building, limited parish finances and a small congregation were also factors which militated against maintaining sustainable ministry and worship here into the future.

“This scheme, if implemented, would have the effect of closing St John the Baptist church, New Springs for regular public worship and vesting it in the Liverpool Diocesan Board of Finance for care and maintenance pending a decision on its future.”

It added that worship will continue in the other nearby parish churches within the parish of Wigan North East.

A spokesman for The Diocese of Liverpool, said: “This process involved reflection on a range of factors and engagement with local governance bodies and stakeholders throughout.

"While not an easy decision, it has been approached with care and a commitment to ensuring the continued presence of the Church across Wigan.”

As for the graveyard, he added: “Comprehensive and careful measures will be put in place, secured by a legal agreement, to protect the graveyard – ensuring existing burials remain undisturbed and access for visitors is maintained.”

Objections to the plans can be lodged before September 1 either by emailing [email protected] or by post to Joanna Chandler-Clarke, Church Commissioners, Church House, Smith Street, London SW1P 3AZ.