Illicit cigarettes, tobacco and vapes found during crackdown in Wigan
Thousands of illicit cigarettes and hundreds of illegal vapes have been seized during an operation in Wigan.
A crackdown saw Wigan Council’s trading standards team and Greater Manchester Police make two seizures, on Wallgate and Ormskirk Road.
They found 3,421 packets of illegal cigarettes (67,880 sticks), 11.35kg of illegal hand-rolling tobacco and 313 illegal vapes.
Anyone wishing to report concerns about cigarette and vape sales or other issues can contact trading standards here.