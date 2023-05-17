Jamie Smith, 33, of Atherton Road in Hindley, was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court this month for two counts of dangerous driving and one of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

But in the latest in a series of delays - the most recent caused by the defendant's ill health - the hearing had to be postponed once more.

Bolton Crown Court

The judge instructed that sentencing would definitely go ahead on June 22 unless a full medical report was presented that backed a further postponement.