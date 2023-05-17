News you can trust since 1853
Illness delays sentencing of Wigan man for serious motoring offences yet again

Sentencing of a Wigan man for serious motoring offences including causing a crash which left a victim gravely ill has been delayed yet again.

By Charles Graham
Published 17th May 2023, 12:30 BST

Jamie Smith, 33, of Atherton Road in Hindley, was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court this month for two counts of dangerous driving and one of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

But in the latest in a series of delays - the most recent caused by the defendant's ill health - the hearing had to be postponed once more.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
The judge instructed that sentencing would definitely go ahead on June 22 unless a full medical report was presented that backed a further postponement.

Smith has pleaded guilty to all three charges at earlier hearings.