Illness delays sentencing of Wigan man for serious motoring offences yet again
Sentencing of a Wigan man for serious motoring offences including causing a crash which left a victim gravely ill has been delayed yet again.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Jamie Smith, 33, of Atherton Road in Hindley, was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court this month for two counts of dangerous driving and one of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
But in the latest in a series of delays - the most recent caused by the defendant's ill health - the hearing had to be postponed once more.