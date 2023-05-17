News you can trust since 1853
Police launch a recruitment drive for new special constables

Greater Manchester Police has launched a search for special constables and wants people from all walks of life who can play a part in policing their local community.

By Charles Graham
Published 17th May 2023, 10:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:26 BST

Specials are volunteer police officers who play a vital role in keeping law and order across Greater Manchester.

They have full police powers and wear a police uniform with their duties being the same as regular officers, such as foot and vehicle patrols, roads policing, investigating crime, arresting suspects, taking statements from witnesses, and tackling local issues, such as anti-social behaviour and harassment.

Special constables are volunteer officers who play a vital policing role across the force areaSpecial constables are volunteer officers who play a vital policing role across the force area
The majority of GMP’s current cohort of special constables support district activity however, there are also opportunities to support during force events and operations such as Operation Custodian (night-time economy operation) and parades such as Remembrance Sunday.

For the first time ever, several specials were using in national mutual aid operations during 2022 – the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Over the past year, GMP’s specials have volunteered 76,000 hours which is the equivalent to 36 full-time regular police officers.

Chief Supt Chris Hill, strategic lead for the Special Constabulary in GMP, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to open applications for Special Constables with the offer of the very best in training, as well as opportunities to integrate officers into other departments such as Specialist Operations.

“Specials bring a wide variety of skills to their role, including the experience that they have gained in their careers outside of policing. We are so grateful to every single one of our officers who give up their valuable time to ensure our communities are safeguarded, our roads are a safer place and regular officers are supported in the fight against crime.

“Over 60 per cent of our cohort have been with ourselves for over three years coming from all walks of life - gaining training, expertise and confidence whilst also making new friends and colleagues. If you or someone you know is interested in being a Special, then please come along to one of our recruitment events which will be happening every month.”

The first Specials recruitment event will be held at Bolton College on Monday May 22 between 7pm and 9pm.

To register your interest for the event, please click on the link here.

To apply to become a Special - please click on the link here.