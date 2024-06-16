In custody: borough man accused of phone mugging is remanded
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan borough man has been remanded in custody after being charged with a mugging.
Malcolm Jolley, 49, of Findlay Street in Leigh, appeared before Manchester magistrates to face a single charge of robbing Stuart Sharples of a mobile phone worth £440 on May 15.
The defendant has yet to enter a plea and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Jolley will make his first appearance before a judge on July 10.