In custody: Wigan man charged with two assaults, one particularly serious
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gareth Thomas, 38, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before Manchester justices charged with intending to cause John Rourke grievous bodily harm (the most serious form of assault after attempted murder and also known as section 18 wounding).
On the same day - May 13 - he is also charged with the common assault of Kristina Barton and the theft of an A34 mobile phone belonging to Ethan Shaw in the Moon Under Water Wetherspoons pub.
Because of the seriousness of the wounding charge, the bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where Thomas is scheduled to make his first appearance on June 19, before which time he is remanded in custody.
No pleas have yet been entered.