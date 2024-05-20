In custody: Wigan man charged with two assaults, one particularly serious

By Charles Graham
Published 20th May 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Charges of assault, one of them very serious, have been brought against a Wigan borough man.

Gareth Thomas, 38, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before Manchester justices charged with intending to cause John Rourke grievous bodily harm (the most serious form of assault after attempted murder and also known as section 18 wounding).

Read More
Arrest warrant issued for Wigan serial domestic abuser after court no show

On the same day - May 13 - he is also charged with the common assault of Kristina Barton and the theft of an A34 mobile phone belonging to Ethan Shaw in the Moon Under Water Wetherspoons pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gareth Thomas has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance which will be before a Bolton judgeGareth Thomas has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance which will be before a Bolton judge
Gareth Thomas has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance which will be before a Bolton judge

Because of the seriousness of the wounding charge, the bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where Thomas is scheduled to make his first appearance on June 19, before which time he is remanded in custody.

No pleas have yet been entered.