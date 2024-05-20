Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charges of assault, one of them very serious, have been brought against a Wigan borough man.

Gareth Thomas, 38, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before Manchester justices charged with intending to cause John Rourke grievous bodily harm (the most serious form of assault after attempted murder and also known as section 18 wounding).

On the same day - May 13 - he is also charged with the common assault of Kristina Barton and the theft of an A34 mobile phone belonging to Ethan Shaw in the Moon Under Water Wetherspoons pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Thomas has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance which will be before a Bolton judge

Because of the seriousness of the wounding charge, the bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where Thomas is scheduled to make his first appearance on June 19, before which time he is remanded in custody.