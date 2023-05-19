Emergency services raced to the scene in Westleigh Lane, Leigh, at around 9.10pm yesterday (Thursday), initially to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man.

On arrival, officers found that 37-year-old Mr Hogg had suffered serious injuries - believed to be caused by a dog which was dangerously out of control - and he was taken to hospital.

Despite frantic efforts to save him, Mr Hogg sadly died in hospital in the early hours of today (Friday).

The victim of the fatal dog attack has been named as Jonathan Hogg, 37

Paying tribute to him, Jonathan’s family said: “Jonathan was a well-loved, sensitive, and kind person who will never know how loved and appreciated he was by everyone who knew him.

“We have been inundated with messages of support and we ask for privacy at this time to come to terms with our loss.”

Because of the major risk the dog posed to the public, armed police who attended the scene last night shot it dead.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death. He remains in custody for further questioning.

Tributes have also started to appear on social media to Mr Hogg, known as “Oggy.” He is understood to be a dad-of-five.

According to one post, Mr Hogg did not live at the address where the tragedy occurred but was house sitting and “looking after their dogs.”

His devastated brother Ian Hogg wrote on Facebook: "I cannot believe I am writing this, rest easy lad. Heartbroken isn't the word. Didn't want you to leave this morning. Love you brother Xx".

Several others posted simply “RIP Oggy.”

The dog who fatally attacked Mr Hogg is thought to be an American Bully XL. Some weigh as much as 150lbs and stand up to 23 inches tall. The so-called "designer breed" is not banned but is not currently recognised as an official breed by any kennel club.