Injured woman taken to hospital after stabbing near Wigan nature reserve
Emergency services rushed to woodland near Amberswood at around 10.10am on Wednesday after reports the woman had been hurt.
She had injuries which police said were “not thought to be life-threatening or changing” and was taken to hospital for treatment.
An investigation has been launched to establish what happened and police officers were seen working in the area during the day.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "GMP responded to reports a woman had been stabbed at 10.10am this morning in woodland near Amberswood Common, Wigan.
"She has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or changing. Officers remain in the area conducting enquiries."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.