Injured woman taken to hospital after stabbing near Wigan nature reserve

An injured woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight near a Wigan nature reserve.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services rushed to woodland near Amberswood at around 10.10am on Wednesday after reports the woman had been hurt.

She had injuries which police said were “not thought to be life-threatening or changing” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Amberswood local nature reserveAmberswood local nature reserve
An investigation has been launched to establish what happened and police officers were seen working in the area during the day.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "GMP responded to reports a woman had been stabbed at 10.10am this morning in woodland near Amberswood Common, Wigan.

"She has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or changing. Officers remain in the area conducting enquiries."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.