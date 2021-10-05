Inquest opens for man at centre of murder investigation

Thomas Williamson, 30, was pronounced dead after police were called to an incident on Charles Street, Tyldesley, at 1.30am on Saturday, September 25.

Senior coroner Timothy Brennand has now opened an inquest at Bolton Coroner's Court to examine the circumstances surrounding his death.

It was adjourned to a later date, yet to be set.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what happened to Mr Williamson, who lived in Tyldesley.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and has since been bailed.

In a statement released via the police, Mr Williamson's family said: "He was always honest and trustworthy, sometimes too honest. He knew how to make you laugh with his sense of humour and through difficult times, he was caring and supportive.

"He would often keep himself to himself, but had recently joined the gym and bought a lovely puppy called Bandit. He loved the dog and the dog loved him. He enjoyed going for a walk with him which lifted his spirits and now this simple everyday occurrence we took for granted is gone.

"Everybody who knew Tom had a story of how kind and brutally honest he could be, which made us all laugh. He touched their hearts with his vulnerability.

"His dad and younger sister are devastated at losing Tom, and they will miss him forever and feel robbed of the time they will not get to spend with him.

"The world will be a much smaller and duller place without you in it, Tom. Anybody who knew you will understand the heart-wrenching pain that we are feeling and it will never be the same again without you."

Anyone with information about what happened, or CCTV or dash-cam footage, is being urged to contact police through the online portal or by calling the force's major incident room on 0161 856 6777, quoting log 280 of September 25

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.