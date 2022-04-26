Christopher Hughes, 37, from Marsh Green, disappeared on Friday February 18 and police subsequently issued an appeal for help in tracking him down.

Tragically, though, his body was found on White Moss Road South near the M58 at Skelmersdale four days later.

Christopher Hughes

A post-mortem examination would conclude that he died from multiple injuries inflicted in what was described as a “frenzied attack.”

By then police had already launched a murder inquiry and officers would go on to make several arrests.

Seven men have appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge charged with conspiracy to commit Mr Hughes’s murder.

They are Andrius Uzkuraitis, 26, of Holly Road, Worsley Hall; Alan Jaf, 51, of Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall; Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall; Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Worsley Hall; Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29 of Bulteel Street, Pemberton; and Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall.

None of the defendants has yet to enter a plea but a trial date of October 17 has nonetheless been scheduled.

However each will also be appearing in the court for a pre-trial and preparation hearing on June 20 when pleas may be entered.

In the meantime all seven suspects continue to be remanded in custody.