Intruder causes “severe” damage after removing roof of secured building in Wigan

A break-in at Haigh Hall Country Park led to “severe” criminal damage to a car park pay machine.
By Alan Weston
Published 11th Apr 2024, 15:46 BST
It happened at around 1.40am today (Thursday), when the intruder climbed on top of the secured building and removed the roof to gain access inside of the building.

A post on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook page said: “If anyone has witnessed any suspicious activity during this time within the area please call 101 and quote the reference number 0685-110424.

“A gentle reminder to all local businesses to remain vigilant, ensure premises are secure when leaving and keep any valuables out of sight.”