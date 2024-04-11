Intruder causes “severe” damage after removing roof of secured building in Wigan
A break-in at Haigh Hall Country Park led to “severe” criminal damage to a car park pay machine.
It happened at around 1.40am today (Thursday), when the intruder climbed on top of the secured building and removed the roof to gain access inside of the building.
A post on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook page said: “If anyone has witnessed any suspicious activity during this time within the area please call 101 and quote the reference number 0685-110424.
“A gentle reminder to all local businesses to remain vigilant, ensure premises are secure when leaving and keep any valuables out of sight.”