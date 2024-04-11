Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It happened at around 1.40am today (Thursday), when the intruder climbed on top of the secured building and removed the roof to gain access inside of the building.

A post on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook page said: “If anyone has witnessed any suspicious activity during this time within the area please call 101 and quote the reference number 0685-110424.

