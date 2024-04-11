Wigan thief punished for stealing meat and toiletries from shops
A shoplifter who targeted two stores has been ordered to have drug rehabilitation treatment.
Carl Reardon, 56, of Greenhey, Orrell, pleaded guilty to stealing razors and deodorant worth £96 from Boots on March 17 and meat worth £62 from Lidl on April 4.
Wigan magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must pay £96 compensation and a £10 fine.