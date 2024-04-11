Wigan thief punished for stealing meat and toiletries from shops

A shoplifter who targeted two stores has been ordered to have drug rehabilitation treatment.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Carl Reardon, 56, of Greenhey, Orrell, pleaded guilty to stealing razors and deodorant worth £96 from Boots on March 17 and meat worth £62 from Lidl on April 4.

Wigan magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £96 compensation and a £10 fine.