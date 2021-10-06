Investigation into acid attack in Wigan is closed by police - despite no arrests

Emergency services were called shortly after 10am on Friday to reports of the 23-year-old man being targeted at Wigan North Western railway station.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and an investigation into what happened was launched by police.

A police spokesman said: "No arrests have been made and the crime has been closed as no further lines of enquiry are left to explore and no suspect identified. The victim has been informed.

"Of course, if anyone does have information that they're not telling us then we urge people to contact us on 0161 856 1830, quoting incident number 920 of October 1.

"Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."