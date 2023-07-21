Three years after a serious crash, the issue of dirt bikers tearing up restricted green space across Wigan is still rife, according to Coun Dane Anderton.

Proposing a motion to clamp down on the issue at the latest council meeting in Wigan Town Hall, Coun Anderton said he wants to see the illegal practice stopped.

Coun Dane Anderton

For the sake of environmental preservation, health and safety, noise pollution and criminal damage, Coun Anderton called for the council to support Greater Manchester Police as they crack down on the issue across the borough.

“Motor vehicles, by their nature, are powerful vehicles that require responsible handling,” Coun Anderton said. “Having their use in public green spaces like country parks where pedestrians and other park visitors frequent raises serious safety concerns.

“The potential for accidents, collisions and injuries significantly increases, posing a threat to the well-being of our community. There have been a number of incidents with dogs being injured and verbal abuse given to residents who ask the vehicles handlers to leave or be careful.”

In June 2020, a seven-year-old boy and 34-year-old man were seriously injured in a quad bike smash at Bickershaw Country Park after coming off their vehicle on the rucks (old slag heaps).

“It took medical teams over three hours to get to them off Crankwood Road as the terrain was difficult and standard response vehicles are not equipped to handle it. Mountain rescue had to attend,” Coun Anderton said.

The portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies asked the council to implement measures that “clearly prohibit the access of these vehicles on canal paths and in country parks within our jurisdiction”.

Concluding his motion, which received unanimous support from the chamber, Coun Anderton said: “I firmly believe that by taking decisive action to prevent as best we can this illegal activity in our green spaces, we can maintain the integrity of our natural areas, promote public safety and provide a more harmonious recreational environment for all.”

Coun Jenny Gregory described dirt bikers recklessly driving around council estates in her ward of Lowton East. When challenged, the balaclava-clad rider became threatening, councillors heard.

Coun Paul Prescott shared his own story of his brother-in-law, who died as a result of a motorbike crash.

“He had returned from active service in Northern Ireland,” Coun Prescott said. “He died on Christmas Day shortly after the incident.

“Motorbikes are dangerous if they’re not used in the right areas. We need to make sure they’re used in the proper manner.

“I believe the thrill is breaking the law and getting away with it. It is about people being irresponsible and selfish.”

Coun Prescott claimed thrill was the reason Coun Bob Brierley’s suggestion of an allocated space for motocross riders would work to prevent the problem. However Coun Brierley, despite recognising the problem, did not believe this could be stopped.

Coun Anderton explained he did not expect the problem to be sorted quickly, but he wants to see action.