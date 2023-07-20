Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sends letter of thanks to disabled Wigan man who set up social enterprise

Haydn Smith is co-founder of Happy Smiles Training CIC, which sees people with disabilities deliver training to schools, community groups and businesses in Wigan and further afield.

It started six years ago when Haydn, who has cerebral palsy, spent 12 months in hospital and friend Alex Winstanley asked people to send him pictures of their happy smiles, which led to hundreds of responses.

Their organisation has gone from strength to strength and was last year named on the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100, which celebrates the most influential disabled people in the UK.

Haydn’s efforts have now been honoured by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who sent a letter to express his thanks.

Mr Sunak wrote: “Every day I write to someone in our country to thank them for their service to others. Today, I want to thank you.

"Starting with an online blog during a long hospital stay, you have built a fantastic social enterprise that has given disability awareness training to more than 12,000 people across the North West.

Haydn Smith, co-founder of Happy Smiles Training CIC, received a letter and certificate from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"Led by disabled people, Happy Smiles Training CIC has empowered disabled people to create positive change, holding educational workshops for schools, community groups and businesses, as well as creating new employment opportunities.

"I am delighted to be able to recognise your service and dedication to others by naming you as the UK 2,064th Point of Light.”

Happy Smiles co-founder Alex said: “It’s come completely out of the blue. It’s really nice to be recognised and I know, for Haydn, it was great to be honoured. A lot of people are really pleased with this.

"Haydn is very much the face of our organisation and what we do. He has this massive smile and a little bit of that was where our name came from.”

The letter came shortly after Haydn and Alex attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace to mark the coronation.

Alex said: “In the same year he has been recognised by the King, Queen and Prime Minister, so it’s a bit surreal.”