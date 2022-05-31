Jail for 'sexual predator' from Wigan borough who raped teenager and taxi driver who watched

The 18-year-old woman was targeted by Omed Khalid Mahmood, 40, as he approached women outside a nightclub in Warrington in the early hours of October 31.

CCTV footage showed Mahmood pulling her towards a taxi belonging to Jojo Joseph Thirunilam, 49.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omed Khalid Mahmood

The taxi was initially bound for Liverpool, but once the woman had fallen asleep, Mahmood signalled to the driver to turn the vehicle round.

He gave money to Thirunilam, before the car went to Mahmood’s home on Brooklands Avenue in Atherton.

While the teenager was unconscious, Mahmood sexually assaulted and attempted to rape her.

During the journey, Thirunilam watched what was happening by using his rear-view mirror.

Jojo Joseph Thirunilam

When the taxi arrived at his home, Mahmood waved off Thirunilam and carried the woman into his house.

He continued to sexually assault and attempt to rape her as she slipped in and out of consciousness.

When she woke up, she did not know where she was. Mahmood was asleep, so she fled to a nearby shop for help.

Mahmood pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her in the taxi but denied sexual offences at his home. Following a four-day trial at Bolton Crown Court, he was found guilty.

Thirunilam, of Cronulla Drive, Great Sankey, Warrington, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Mahmood to commit the offences in his taxi.

Mahmood has been jailed for nine years, while Thirunilam was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Thirunilam must sign the sex offenders’ register and his taxi licence was suspended by the council.

Craig Cleminson, for the CPS, said: “A vulnerable young woman was subjected to a prolonged sexual assault in the back of a taxi by a stranger and again in his home in this truly shocking case. Omed Mahmood showed predatory behaviour as he approached females outside a nightclub before focussing his attention on a young woman who was clearly intoxicated. Jojo Thirunilam not only did nothing to prevent him, he actively enabled him.

“We worked closely with the police to build a strong case against both men, including collating a large amount of CCTV evidence from outside the club and inside the taxi, which left both men to plead guilty to the offences committed in the taxi. After considering all the evidence against Mahmood, the jury found him guilty of the offences in his home not captured on CCTV.

“I would like to commend this young woman for standing up to the man who abused her and the man who aided and abetted him to do so. Her immense strength is demonstrated in her victim impact statement where she said, ‘I will not let this vile man take away my spirit or ruin my life.’”