Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court heard that 20-year-old Antonio Marin of Elizabeth Street in Leigh, and Valentin-Florin Ionica, 22, of no fixed address, went on thieving sprees last November and then again from late February to late March this year, plundering a total of £9,408 worth of goods in 12 strikes against one particular supermarket chain at outlets in Greater Manchester, Yorkshire, the Midlands and West Country.

The Morrisons shops involved were in Oldham, Stockport, Huddersfield, Warminster in Wiltshire, Bolton, Rochdale, Glastonbury in Somerset, Clifton in Bristol, Lutterworth in Leicestershire and Droitwich in Worcestershire. Stockport and Bolton were hit twice.

Both of the defendants pleaded guilty to all the charges brought against them and were each given a total of 28 weeks in custody.