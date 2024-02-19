Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum Maxwell, of Ashfield Park Drive, Standish, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to going to a flat in Golborne on January 26 which was expressly prohibited by the order against him.

The bench told him he was getting an eight-week spell in custody because the offence had been committed during the period of a suspended sentence and because of his previous disregard for court orders.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...