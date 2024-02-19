News you can trust since 1853
Jail for Wigan man who broke court order when harassing his ex

A Wigan 39-year-old who breached a restraining order by harassing his ex has been sent to prison.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Callum Maxwell, of Ashfield Park Drive, Standish, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to going to a flat in Golborne on January 26 which was expressly prohibited by the order against him.

The bench told him he was getting an eight-week spell in custody because the offence had been committed during the period of a suspended sentence and because of his previous disregard for court orders.

He must also pay £85 in costs.