Jail for Wigan man who got behind wheel while banned and three times over drink-drive limit

Dean Lally, 43, of Fell Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to taking a Vauxhall Astra without the owner's consent on February 19 and driving it in Hindley on February 20 while disqualified and without insurance.

He also admitted being over the drink-drive limit, as he had 122mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Wigan magistrates sentenced him to a total of 36 weeks in prison

Lally pleaded guilty to twice breaching a restraining order by going to the home of a woman he was forbidden to contact on December 15 and February 19.