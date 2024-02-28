News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Jail for Wigan man who got behind wheel while banned and three times over drink-drive limit

A man who got behind the wheel while disqualified and twice breached a restraining order has been jailed.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dean Lally, 43, of Fell Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to taking a Vauxhall Astra without the owner's consent on February 19 and driving it in Hindley on February 20 while disqualified and without insurance.

He also admitted being over the drink-drive limit, as he had 122mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

Read More
Jail for thief who targeted Wigan supermarket three times and stole goods worth ...
Wigan magistrates sentenced him to a total of 36 weeks in prisonWigan magistrates sentenced him to a total of 36 weeks in prison
Wigan magistrates sentenced him to a total of 36 weeks in prison
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lally pleaded guilty to twice breaching a restraining order by going to the home of a woman he was forbidden to contact on December 15 and February 19.

Wigan magistrates sentenced him to a total of 36 weeks in prison, imposed a two-year restraining order and banned him from driving for 40 months.