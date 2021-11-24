Jail for Wigan man who spat on a policewoman

Borough magistrates told 36-year-old William Finch that his behaviour has been “obnoxious” and the latest in a long series of offences.

The chairman of the bench added: “It is clear that when you drink to excess you are unable to behave in a responsible manner.

“If you spit at police officers then you can expect to go to prison.”

Wigan's courts of justice

The court was told that Finch, of Beaufort Street, Pemberton, attacked police officer Annable Cunningham in Sefton on September 9.

After being arrested and charged with assault and being drunk and disorderly he later failed to show at at Sefton Magistrates’ Court hearing.

Finch admitted to all three offences and was given a custodial sentence lasting a total of 12 and he was ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation.