Jail for Wigan shoplifter after he failed to attend probation appointments
A shoplifter who failed to comply with a suspended sentence order is now behind bars.
Patrick Lannon, 29, of Scholes, Scholes, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for thefts from several shops in Wigan in June and July.
He took items including alcohol, clothes, a suitcase and protein powder.
But Lannon has now admitted breaching the suspended sentence order by failing to attend two appointments at Atherton probation office.
Wigan magistrates activated the suspended sentence and he was imprisoned for 20 weeks.